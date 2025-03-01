VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:ITM)

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,709 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
