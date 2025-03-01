iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Plans Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:HYDB)

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.80. 162,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
