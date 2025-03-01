ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of BATS:HYHG traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29.
About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
