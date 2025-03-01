JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Plans $0.19 Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1873 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JCPB traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. 583,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20.
About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
