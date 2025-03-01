FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Declares Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:LKOR)

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1842 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 4.9 %
BATS LKOR traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 203,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund
