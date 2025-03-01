Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 595,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 399,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 17.99.

Insider Activity at Star Diamond

In other news, Director Lisa K. Riley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

