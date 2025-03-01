Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 7.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.79. 12,681,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 19,836,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,599,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

