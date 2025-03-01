Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

About Indaptus Therapeutics

NASDAQ:INDP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 4,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.46. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.