Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Indaptus Therapeutics
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.