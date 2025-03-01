First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 99.4% in February

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.44. 9,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.3361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.