Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Up 3.4 %
Pintec Technology stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.02. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,433. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.
About Pintec Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pintec Technology
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.