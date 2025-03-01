Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

Pintec Technology stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.02. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,433. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

