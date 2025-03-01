Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Declines By 59.7%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 1.5 %

Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 39,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,807. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.