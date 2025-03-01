John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $39.91. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

