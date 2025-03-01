iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:GHYG)

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GHYG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

