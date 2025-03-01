iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:GHYG)

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of GHYG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.
About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.