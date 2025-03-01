JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1429 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,850 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile
