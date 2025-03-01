JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,543 shares. The stock has a market cap of $583.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.