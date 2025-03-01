JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,543 shares. The stock has a market cap of $583.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

