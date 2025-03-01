Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,427,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,020 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $22.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -186.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

