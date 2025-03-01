BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$48.69 and last traded at C$48.61, with a volume of 6489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.10.

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.83.

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Company Profile

BMO US Dividend ETF seeks to provide exposure to a yield weighted portfolio of U.S. dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for longterm capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in yield weighted portfolio of US dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for long term capital appreciation.

