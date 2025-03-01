JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $263.64 and last traded at $262.31. 3,047,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,224,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 47,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

