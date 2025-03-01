Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Increases By 200.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Verbund Stock Up 0.4 %
OEZVY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 4,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904. Verbund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.
About Verbund
