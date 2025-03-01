Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Increases By 200.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Verbund Stock Up 0.4 %

OEZVY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 4,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904. Verbund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

