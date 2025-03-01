Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,606. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 18.28%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

