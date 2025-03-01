Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 61.6% in February

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NCAUF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

