Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 61.6% in February

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NCAUF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newcore Gold
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.