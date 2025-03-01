Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Declines By 88.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RFDI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.65. 3,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
