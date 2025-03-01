Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Declines By 88.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RFDI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.65. 3,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

