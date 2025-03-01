Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Drops By 90.0%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 169,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,998. MDM Permian has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
MDM Permian Company Profile
