Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nissan Chemical Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of Nissan Chemical stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.08. 688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648. Nissan Chemical has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 17.75%.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

