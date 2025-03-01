VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Plans Dividend of $0.16

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1588 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYD stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. 1,932,937 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
