iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBMO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,616 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.