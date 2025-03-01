Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2796 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 981,274 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14.
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.