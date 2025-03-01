iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:NEAR)

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NEAR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 391,200 shares. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

