iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:NEAR)

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
NEAR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 391,200 shares. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile
