iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2103 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,226,950 shares. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

