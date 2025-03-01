Reviewing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Endava has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earlyworks has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endava and Earlyworks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $759.42 million 1.86 $21.56 million $0.11 217.45 Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.04 -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Earlyworks.

62.2% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Earlyworks shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Endava shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 0.74% 0.89% 0.61% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Endava and Earlyworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 4 7 0 2.64 Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 63.46%. Given Endava’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Summary

Endava beats Earlyworks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also provides automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, telemetry and monitoring, organizational optimization, and transaction advisory services. Endava plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

