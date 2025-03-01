Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Declines By 86.8%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 77,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,625. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.