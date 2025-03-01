Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,100 shares, an increase of 165.8% from the January 31st total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Trading Up 14.4 %
Energy Transition Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 16,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,544. Energy Transition Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transition Minerals
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.