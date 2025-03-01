Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,100 shares, an increase of 165.8% from the January 31st total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Trading Up 14.4 %

Energy Transition Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 16,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,544. Energy Transition Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

