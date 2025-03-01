Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

GRWXF stock remained flat at $3.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Molten Ventures has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

