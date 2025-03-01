PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.39 and last traded at $151.78. 2,110,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,989,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
