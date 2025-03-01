Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 2,235,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,248,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

