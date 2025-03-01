PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Down 84.0% in February

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCS Edventures! Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCSV traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 84,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. PCS Edventures! has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.30.

Get PCS Edventures! alerts:

About PCS Edventures!

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.