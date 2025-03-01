Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Drops By 83.9%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the January 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Recruit Trading Down 1.2 %

RCRUY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 582,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,456. Recruit has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.