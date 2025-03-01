Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 8,103,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 13,363,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Nebius Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Nebius Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Nebius Group Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

