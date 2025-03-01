Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.14. 3,774,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,828,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 143,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,152,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.7% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.