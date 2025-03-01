Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $46.42. Approximately 52,148,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 75,436,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

