Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading Down 8% – What’s Next?

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.20. 66,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 171,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday.

Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 2,908.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

