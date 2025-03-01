Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 92,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 184,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.52.

About Prairie Provident Resources

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.