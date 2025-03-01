Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.0 %

ENZN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,466. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.26. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

