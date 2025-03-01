Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Up 254.5% in February

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EXNRF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

