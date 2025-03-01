Short Interest in Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Increases By 103.1%

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the January 31st total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Aquafil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ECNLF remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Friday. Aquafil has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

About Aquafil

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

