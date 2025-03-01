Short Interest in Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Increases By 103.1%

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the January 31st total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Aquafil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ECNLF remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Friday. Aquafil has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.
About Aquafil
