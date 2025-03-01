Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 203,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,115,000 shares of company stock worth $116,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

