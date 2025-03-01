WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Down 15.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) dropped 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 650.60 ($8.18). Approximately 45,256,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,223% from the average daily volume of 3,419,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 767.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 782.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Analysts forecast that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

