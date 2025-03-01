iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,477,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 607,686 shares.The stock last traded at $196.55 and had previously closed at $195.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVE. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

