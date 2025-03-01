Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the January 31st total of 1,218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 577,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

