TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $148.40 and last traded at $147.14. Approximately 707,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,100,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,870.30. This trade represents a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

